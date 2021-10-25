4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $579,900

Completely updated Starmount Forest home! Loaded with character! Not your typical split level. All levels are above grade with a spacious unfinished basement that could be completed for additional space. HUGE great room. Open living room and gourmet kitchen featuring quartz countertops, island with bar seating, soft-close cabinets, and expansive pantry space! Two large primary bedrooms offering a potential in-law suite option, both with walk-in closets (wait til you see the size of the closet on the main level primary). Built-in shelves in the dining room and an awesome built-in drop zone in the lower entry space/mudroom. Large laundry room with sink and a door to the main level primary bedroom walk-in closet. Fabulous deck overlooking fenced backyard. New foyer and lower entry flooring, fresh paint, new insulation, updated plumbing and electrical, freshly seeded backyard. Come check out this jewel before it is gone!