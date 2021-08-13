 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $580,000

Gorgeous Luxury Townhome in sought after Irving Park! Totally move in ready, with beautiful hardwoods, plantation shutters, neutral paint color, large kitchen with island, granite counters and stainless appliances. Primary bedroom with ensuite and secondary bedroom with full bath on main level. Whole house water filtration. wet bar and so much more. Last unit at end of the street for nice privacy. Large private brick walled patio with adjacent grassy area. Maintenance free living in a super convenient location, this one has it all. Welcome home!

