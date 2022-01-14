4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $589,900

Outstanding finishes in this gorgeous home within walking distance to Bur-Mil, Spears Y, and Prolific Park. Many improvements include an updated kitchen and wet bar in 2020 with quartzite countertops, new cabinets with soft close features, under-mount lighting, and 2-color Italian plaster wall finishes. In 2020 the wood floors were refinished throughout. In 2013 the master bathroom was remodeled to include a walk-in spa with a rain shower and bench. The bathrooms were updated with granite countertops. In 2007 a beautiful sunroom addition was added with Pella windows. Other features include a custom drop zone and quartzite countertop in the laundry room, custom fireplace with texture Venetian plaster, 2 story grand hall entry, energy-efficient windows throughout the home, speakers throughout the first floor and on the outside deck, sprinkler system, and landscape lighting. House freshly painted in 2021. Enjoy the evenings entertaining in the backyard. Northwest Schools!