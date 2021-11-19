4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $589,900

Best of both worlds!! Incredible charm and totally renovated on a quiet street in desirable SUNSET HILLS! Enter through the covered front porch into a cute foyer. The living room has hardwood floors and a fireplace with gas logs and opens into a spacious dining room and an amazing kitchen with current attractive finishes and nice stainless steel appliances including a new stove. The new rear door leads to a spacious deck with a beautiful stone outdoor fireplace. The fenced yard features updated landscaping and fresh sod. Detached garage with power. The main level primary suite has a deluxe bath and new vanity. Loft space & 3 additional bedrooms on the second level. A great functional open floor plan provides great space. Blocks from the popular "Corner" with several local restaurants and Bestway grocery store. Also close to weekly farmer's market and the neighborhood playground. Beautiful condition with lots of bright natural lighting. New tankless water heater. A truly special home!!!