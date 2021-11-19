Best of both worlds!! Incredible charm and totally renovated on a quiet street in desirable SUNSET HILLS! Enter through the covered front porch into a cute foyer. The living room has hardwood floors and a fireplace with gas logs and opens into a spacious dining room and an amazing kitchen with current attractive finishes and nice stainless steel appliances including a new stove. The new rear door leads to a spacious deck with a beautiful stone outdoor fireplace. The fenced yard features updated landscaping and fresh sod. Detached garage with power. The main level primary suite has a deluxe bath and new vanity. Loft space & 3 additional bedrooms on the second level. A great functional open floor plan provides great space. Blocks from the popular "Corner" with several local restaurants and Bestway grocery store. Also close to weekly farmer's market and the neighborhood playground. Beautiful condition with lots of bright natural lighting. New tankless water heater. A truly special home!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police.
The “Aggie STEAM Academy” would emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The other driver involved was charged with driving while impaired, according to authorities.
The 8-0 vote Monday evening by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in their capacity as the Board of Health — marked the end of a sometimes contentious rule that had its origins in the mid-August wave of the COVID-19 delta variant.
The congressman recently announced he would run for the new 13th District, a seat many assumed N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore would seek.
The structure fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Eden police.
No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
The robbery attempt occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious odor, materials at apartment lead to closure of Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro police say
The road between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive has since reopened, police said.