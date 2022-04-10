4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $595,000

Please submit all offers by noon on Sunday 4/10/22. Welcome to Sunset Hills. Enjoy evenings on the large inviting front porch that adds style and elegance to this Southern Charm. Updated open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinet doors, and beautiful glass front doors in the breakfast room. You will find attention to detail with custom window bench storage upstairs and built-in seating in the breakfast area. The sunroom offers lots of natural light. Two bedrooms on the main level with an updated primary bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Wired for a house generator. New gas logs in the living room. Tankless hot water heater. Sealed crawl space! Private backyard with a new fence, irrigation system, and plumbed for a gas grill. Wonderful neighborhood. Close to pool, shopping, and restaurants. Won't last long!