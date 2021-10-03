4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $595,000

An amazing farmhouse style home located across the street from the Sedgefield golf course. This house is one of a kind. It offers two indoor fireplaces as well as an outdoor patio fireplace. Beautiful hardwoods and brand-new carpet in the bedrooms. The renovated kitchen comes with all stainless steal appliances, beautiful counter tops and lots of cabinet space. There is a bonus room upstairs along with the 4th bedroom. Large attic with permanent stairs. This is a must see!