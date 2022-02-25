4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $599,000

Desirable North Beech neighborhood with pool/clubhouse and access to walking trails. Wonderful 4BR, 3.5BA w/ large bonus room. Oversized 2 car garage. Tankless water heater. Hardwood floors throughout main level and freshly painted. As you enter the home you are greeted with an impressive sun filled 2 story living room. Kitchen w/ newer appliances and gas cooktop opens to the den with fireplace and built-ins. Cozy breakfast nook with bay window. Primary BR on main has trey ceiling and bay window. Updated primary bath w/ large walk in closet. Upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms - one with its own private bath. Spacious bonus room w/ sky lights. Walk up 3rd floor storage offers the possibility for finishing. Amazing outdoor space - built in grill, sink and refrigerator. Large fireplace. Great for entertaining. Private level backyard with dollhouse storage. Convenient location to new loop, parks, trails and GDS.