4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $600,000

Located in the incredible neighborhood of Ridgewood and on a quiet cul de sac, this gorgeous brick home has everything you need! W/in this neighborhood is the very active Ridgewood Swim and Tennis club. This location is super convenient to great schools and shopping, and Lake Brandt Marina & Trails are just minutes away. Enter through the grand 2 story foyer you will find this home has lots of heavy moldings and arched doorways. The family room with built ins is open to the kitchen. The kitchen was recently renovated featuring beautiful quartz counters and white cabinetry. Enjoy the large screened in porch and deck while overlooking the huge grassy back yard complete with irrigation and a privacy fence. There are also 2 rooms that could be used as bonus and/or home gym. One of the bonus rooms has a full closet and could be used as an additional bedroom. **included in the price, sellers will refinish hardwoods to color and finish of buyers choice. Showings start 7/30