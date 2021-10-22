OPEN HOUSE, SUN 10/24, 2-4PM. Located on one of most desirable streets in Starmount, this traditional all brick home holds modern secrets inside! Updated kitchen has two-tiered island w/ seating, and opens to DR & LR. Painted brick FP w/gas logs, flanked by built-in bookcases, is centerpiece of LR. Entertain friends & family in large all-season sunroom w/tile floors, sliding doors/windows that can be open in warmer months to serve as screened porch. ML primary suite has sitting room/offc, his & hers closets, and rustic updated bath hidden behind beautiful barn door. BR also opens to sunroom. Laundry & half bath located on ML. Upstairs feat another option for primary suite, plus 2 other BRs, 1 full BA. Larger BR could be converted back to original design to make this a 5BR home. Wood floors throughout. Deck off sunroom steps down to paver patio. Attached carport has large storage room. Corner lot offers tons of privacy. Just steps away from SFCC and Hamilton Lakes walking trails.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $617,000
