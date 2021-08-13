4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $624,900

Fantastic all brick home on beautiful large private lot overlooking spring-fed creek and the woods, so much space to enjoy, move in ready home, come inside and unwrap this great gift of home! beautiful hardwood floors, extensive moldings and built ins, open floorplan, 9'ft ceilings on main, Gourmet kitchen with granite, ss appliances new dishwasher 2018 refrigerator 2021, walk in pantry, all new powder room and peaceful screen porch and deck in 2020, rear stairs go the upper bonus room ideal for exercise, media and office, water system 2018, partial finished basement with fireplace great windows and French doors and plus unfinished space in basement great for expansion possibilities, Northern Schools, oversized 3 car garage, Ridgewood Swim & Tennis is located nearby. Great Home just what you have been looking for!