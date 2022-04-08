4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $624,900

Stately custom-built home nestled on beautifully landscaped lot in the desirable Sedgefield 9 community. Two-story grand entry. Elegant crown molding and architectural features. 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths. Spacious primary bedroom with adjoining sitting area and huge, custom closet. 3 large guest bedrooms on second level. Main level features study with custom built cabinetry, living room, dining room, two-story great room with custom gas log fireplace, and cheery kitchen w/ breakfast area. Den and computer room on main level could be converted to downstairs guest suite. Beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas. Entertain on back deck overlooking secluded wooded lot. Newer roof. The home is near Sedgefield Country Club (home of the Wyndham PGA tournament) and Grandover Swim & Racquet. 15 min to PTI Airport and less than 5 minutes to major interstates (I-85, I-73, and I-40). A must see!