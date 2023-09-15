OPEN HOUSE, Sun 9/17, 2-4. Maintenance-free living at it's finest! This lovely home w/2-car garage is located on quiet street in Canaan at the Noles. Enjoy convenience of one level living, yet still have luxury of additional 2nd level space. Bright formal DR just off foyer. Kitchen opens to informal dining and spacious den with built-in cabinets/shelves flanking FP w/gas logs. Wood floors in main living areas. French doors lead to sunroom that has tons of windows & tile flooring. Primary BR has walk-in closet and large en suite bath. Addt'l BR on ML has built in desk/shelves that could make it the perfect office, but also has access to 2nd ML bath. Large laundry rounds out ML. Two spacious BRs upstairs share 3rd full bath. With large walk-in attic, this home offers tons of storage. Brick patio is very private, making it the perfect place to enjoy morning coffee or entertain friends. Convenient to shopping/restaurants and has easy access to main arteries. Make your appointment today!