4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $629,900

NORTHERN GREENSBORO NEW CONSTRUCTION STARTING IN MARCH 2022! The 1st Floor features a SPACIOUS Primary Bdrm & Bth with two large closets, Office w/closet, inviting 2-Story Foyer, Open Lifestyle in Kitchen/Breakfast/Great Room, Large Walk In Pantry, Formal Dining Room (could be used as a second Office). Upstairs you'll find 3 Bdrms w/ Large Closets -AND- a Large Bonus Room. TONS OF STORAGE. Quality details throughout! Crown, Tile, Granite! Low County Taxes! NORTHERN SCHOOLS! Close to all that Greensboro has to offer including Shopping, Restaurants, Medical Facilities, etc! **ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED** Owner is co-agent and contractor.

