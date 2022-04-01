4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $629,900

Stunning home in Irving Park with a main level Primary Suite and updated En-Suite. 3 additional bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms on the second floor. This home boast spacious Dining Room with built in wet bar, Formal Living Room and Open Kitchen, Breakfast Area and Family Room. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the home. Plantation shutters throughout. Great fenced backyard. Crawlspace has been encapsulated. Professionally landscaped yard complete with an irrigation system. Ring doorbell camera to remain