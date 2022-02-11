4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $649,999

Immaculately maintained & beautifully appointed 4 BR 3 bath stand alone condo offers privacy and maintenance free living in this convenient New Irving Park location. Fresh neutral paint, updated appliances, hand painted cabinets, and a whole house generator are just some of the features you will find. Primary level living is possible with this amazing layout while the upstairs adds flexibility for a variety of lifestyles. See mls for an extensive list of updates and features. Quality and pride of ownership show through in every corner of this property and make this move-in ready home simply amazing! Showings begin following open house on Monday Feb. 7th!