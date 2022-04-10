4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000

Classic Sunset Hills home with great space and tons of charm. The spacious living room with fireplace leads to a cozy covered porch providing one of several outdoor living areas. The dining room has a cute built-in corner cabinet. The gourmet kitchen has top-quality appliances and attractive finishes and opens into the bright family room with built-in shelving and an additional fireplace. Granite countertop with bar seating. The patio is surrounded by established landscaping. The primary bedroom on the main level has a deluxe bath and walk-in closet. The roomy second level has 3 additional bedrooms, a large bonus room and 1 full bath, and an already plumbed full bath that just needs finishes! Amazing curb appeal and only blocks from the popular "Corner" with several local restaurants and Bestway grocery store. Also close to the weekly farmer's market and the neighborhood playground.This home is special!