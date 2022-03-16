Spacious and welcoming home in great location. Hardwoods throughout the first floor including a large den and large living room each with access to a brick patio. Recently updated primary bathroom and second full bath. Large lot with fenced back yard, circular driveway with lots of parking area. Recently remodeled lower level and half bath with an exercise area and an additional space for TV viewing. A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000
On March 4, OSHA issued two serious and two repeat citations, totaling $170,918 in proposed fines connected to an inspection of the bulk mail processing and distribution center at 3701 W. Wendover Ave.
Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.
Pastor and businessman Anthony Knotts was led into a courtroom on Monday in handcuffs and wearing an orange jumpsuit — the only inmate on a docket full of civil matters. Among the rows of supporters, someone let out an audible gasp at the sight of Knotts, shuffling his feet in leg chains.
On Monday, Anthony Knotts will finally go before a judge and explain his actions — the first step in what will be many to rehabilitate his reputation. His dilemma started nearly a decade ago with money he borrowed and never repaid. Now, he's locked up. "Totally humbling," he wrote.
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
The Double Oaks bed and breakfast was once called the Harden Thomas Martin House. The 6,700-square-foot property was built in 1909 and accepted into the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.
When Shital Patel accompanied her husband, Henry, to a dental appointment in Leland on July 30, 2020, she was told it would not be long before…
N.C. State's women's basketball team, led by Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, is the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport, Conn., Region, and the Greensbo…
President Nido Qubein said the school's Board of Trustees had approved earlier Wednesday morning a commitment to spend the $400 million by 2025, adding that "not one cent" will be borrowed to pay for the projects. While the university has $100 million in debt, it's pushing $800 million in net assets.
Across the sprawling Greensboro church, workers and volunteers could always hear Brown coming because of his jangling keys. He started with cleaning the preschool when he was 18 and retired as director of housekeeping.