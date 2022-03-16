 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000

Spacious and welcoming home in great location. Hardwoods throughout the first floor including a large den and large living room each with access to a brick patio. Recently updated primary bathroom and second full bath. Large lot with fenced back yard, circular driveway with lots of parking area. Recently remodeled lower level and half bath with an exercise area and an additional space for TV viewing. A must see!

