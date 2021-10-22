 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000

10 Acre Horse Farm! Peaceful & private retreat. This picturesque 10-acre sanctuary awaits! All brick home offers warm & inviting appeal from the easy living floor plan to the gorgeous covered deck. Finished basement w/fireplace and kitchenette. Lg. fenced yard for your favorite 4-legged family members to roam. Barn & Pasture. Attached garage with incredible storage! Plus 2 car detached garage. Many updates! Wonderful condition. Picture perfect.

