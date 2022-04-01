4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000

NEW PRICE! Interior painting in progress! Beautiful 1920 Craftsman style home in sought after Westerwood Neighborhood. Incredible curb appeal and so much space! This home has all the charm of the 1920s PLUS modern amenities. 2017 addition includes two car garage, main level Primary Suite, Bonus Room, and Office. Updated kitchen opens to family room. Gorgeous fireside Living Room with built-ins. Beautiful original staircase and moldings throughout. Lots of character: Tall ceilings, beautiful wood floors, trimwork, and lots of light. Huge fenced backyard! Great wrap-around porch and gorgeous landscaping. Walk to Greenway, neighborhood parks, and downtown.