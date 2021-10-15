This is It!!! Beautifully updated home in the heart of New Irving Park...Remodeled kitchen with bar seating, open floor plan, new hardwoods and carpet runner in the foyer, NEW HVAC Up and Down, NEW hot water heater, extensive new hardscape, fire pit with gas starter & new landscaping just to list a few. Wonderful family space opens into the screened in porch. Huge 3rd floor bonus with office...great eave storage. Fenced yard. 2 car garage. Small Shed added with electricity. Large corner lot. Two options for master suites! Freshly painted interior!!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Isaac Cortez Lattimore of Greensboro.
Another facility had two newly reported cases, according to the document.
No injuries were reported in the robbery, which occurred at about 8 a.m.
- Updated
"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of Stockton Way and found two people with gunshot wounds.
Kevin Eric Fikes Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
At 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at the Norfolk Southern Pomona Yard in the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue.
'A lot of greed': In Greensboro and elsewhere, nursing home staffs are kept slim to fatten the bottom line
Even before the coronavirus began sweeping through facilities, most homes kept staffing at levels below what many experts see as adequate. Now, things are even worse.
From an office in midtown Manhattan, the Greensboro native oversees Audemars Piguet in the Western Hemisphere.
Lovato explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.