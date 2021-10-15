4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000

This is It!!! Beautifully updated home in the heart of New Irving Park...Remodeled kitchen with bar seating, open floor plan, new hardwoods and carpet runner in the foyer, NEW HVAC Up and Down, NEW hot water heater, extensive new hardscape, fire pit with gas starter & new landscaping just to list a few. Wonderful family space opens into the screened in porch. Huge 3rd floor bonus with office...great eave storage. Fenced yard. 2 car garage. Small Shed added with electricity. Large corner lot. Two options for master suites! Freshly painted interior!!