4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000

Exceptional home located in NW Greensboro in popular Woodberry Park. Large, level cul-de-sac backing up to the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenways. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath house is move in ready with brand new carpet on second level and fresh neutrally painted walls throughout. Take your pick with 2 master bedroom suit options with full bathrooms, one on the main floor and one on the 2nd. Large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with an abundance of natural light. Wonderful HUGE bonus room on the 2nd floor with an office and French doors. The real showstopper is the screened in porch with fireplace and gas logs to enjoy all year. A large deck with a newly refinished pergola leads you out to the gorgeous private back yard, beautifully landscaped and immaculately maintained. You wont believe it until you see it!