4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $665,000

Incredible opportunity to own a custom builder's personal home in Greensboro city limits! Only 1 year old, and magnificent finishing touches in every room! Kitchen is a cook's dream with GE Cafe SS apps with bronze hardware; Granite & Quartz countertops, Blanco granite composite sink, counter depth fridge, Convection micro & lower oven. Featuring Italian melted glass backsplash, soft close drawers & cabs, deep pots drawerS/pull out shelves. Large pantry & cleaning supplies closet! Primary is downstairs with vaulted ceilings---bath has deep tub, huge walk in shower with rain & shower wall heads, and enormous closet. Other features include generator, tankless water heater, sealed crawl space, circle drive, privacy fence, oversized 2 car garage, & stamped concrete porches. Stunning vaulted porch with bi-parting doors, for outdoor entertaining. Upper level with 465 sf of unfinished bonus space. Exceptional trim work, and custom wood shelving. Seller is licensed NC realtor.