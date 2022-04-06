4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $670,000

Stately home on the edge of Wedgewood across from Friendly Shopping Center. Basement has exterior entrance and full bath and would work wonderfully as an in-law suite or large work from home office for an entrepreneur who sees clients at home and wants superb visibility. Wood floors throughout the home have been sanded/stained/refinished and the wainscoting and detailed dentil moldings are extraordinary. The grand entrance foyer greets you when you enter yet the warmth and coziness of this home abound. Overly generous bedrooms with ample storage. New in 2022: One HVAC, roof, water heater, fresh paint, carpet, disposal.