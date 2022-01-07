4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $675,000

OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 1/6 4PM-6PM & FRIDAY 1/7 11AM-1PM. This fabulous, move in ready home in Old Irving Park is a must see! The primary bedroom and on suite bath on the main floor features an over sized walk in shower, garden tub and double vanity as well as a walk in closet with built in shelves. The spacious kitchen opens to the den and living room with large dual side fireplace and back deck perfect for entertaining. Basement sitting room also has a fireplace and a separate exit to the patio in the back yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Large backyard with privacy fence. This gorgeous home is close to great dining and shopping in popular Irving Park Plaza. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator, and play set will convey. Schedule your showing today!