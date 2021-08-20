4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $680,000

NEW PRICE! Looking for a BRIGHT, Custom QUALITY all BRICK home a few blocks from New Garden shops, library, parks, school! TWO STORY great room and entry, 10' CEILING on first floor, 9' on second floor. Custom stone fireplace, fireplace in keeping room and great room, wall of BUILT-INS flank fireplace. Large PRIMARY BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR with sitting area and door to deck and lavish bath with two walk in closets. LR/OFFICE outfitted with built in desk and cabinets perfect for AT HOME OFFICE. Oversized 3 CAR SIDE ENTRY GARAGE! Hardwood floors and custom crown moldings. FRESHLY PAINTED Primary BR and kitchen/breakfast/keeping room. Center Island, pantry, laundry room. Keeping room has fireplace and vaulted ceiling. TREX DECK on east for sunny mornings and shaded afternoons. Upstairs has ensuite bedroom, and Jack and Jill bath for other two bedrooms., LARGE BONUS ROOM. Quiet street, high crawl space with storage. Lots of WINDOWS and light!