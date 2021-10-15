 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $687,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $687,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $687,000

Kayak or Paddle Board out your back yard! Sought after waterview in popular Lake Jeanette/Northern Shores. Located on the cove near the marina, pool and tennis courts. Enjoy nature trails, walking bridges across the lake, fishing, and picnicing within your neighborhood. Stately brick home features large rooms with a flexbile floor plan, possible 5th bedroom. All bedrooms ensuite. Walk up floored attic storage also. Great bones, ready for new owner to make it their own. Minutes to downtown, restaurants, shopping and services. New I-840 loop to regional airport also nearby.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News