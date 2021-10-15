4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $687,000

Kayak or Paddle Board out your back yard! Sought after waterview in popular Lake Jeanette/Northern Shores. Located on the cove near the marina, pool and tennis courts. Enjoy nature trails, walking bridges across the lake, fishing, and picnicing within your neighborhood. Stately brick home features large rooms with a flexbile floor plan, possible 5th bedroom. All bedrooms ensuite. Walk up floored attic storage also. Great bones, ready for new owner to make it their own. Minutes to downtown, restaurants, shopping and services. New I-840 loop to regional airport also nearby.