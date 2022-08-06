4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $690,000

Shows like brandt new! Immaculate home built by Allen Hyatt with all the features and condition of new construction. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms on main. Lovely ceiling treatments and molding/trim package. Natural gas tankless H2O and fireplace. New Upgraded carpet in most areas, recent interior painting throughout. Full Irrigation with upgraded well, extended driveway and walks, blinds and plantation shutters, Green Giant boundary planting. Sought oafter Northern Schools. Move in and enjoy - nothing to be done!