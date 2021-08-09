4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $690,000

Ready now! Beautiful updated home in the walkable community of Starmount Farms. Bicentennial Park, Bog Garden & Friendly Center are all within steps of the home. .Incredible Custom home with very recent main level master bathroom remodel. Hardwood and tile throughout. No carpet. Options galore with 2 Primary bedrooms with incredible en-suite bathrooms, 1 on each level. Laundry shoot from Upstairs master to first floor laundry. Completely fenced in back yard with mature landscaping and private cul de sac lot perfect for entertaining. Oversized two car garage. Impeccably maintained. Pella Oversized Replacement windows. (Roof replaced in 2020, Upstairs Furnace Replaced in 2021. New Gutters 2020, New Water Heater 2020. Enjoy your view off the raised Rocking chair front porch. OPEN HOUSE SAT AND SUNDAY 2-4pm