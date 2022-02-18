4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $699,000

Entrancing home built in sought after Northern Estates has many upgrades! The primary bedroom suite feat. a tray ceiling & offers plenty of space for a seating area & leads into the elegant spa bath w/ a large soaker tub, beautiful tiled shower heated floors & a bright, spacious closet. Living room exhibits a gas fireplace surrounded by built in shelving w/ French doors leading to the spacious deck. The cozy keeping room feat. a gas fireplace & more shelving. Kitchen & breakfast area won't disappoint as it has room for bar stools at the oversized island & a door leading to the spacious deck. The dining room has elaborate trim work & beautiful chandelier. Upstairs you will find 2 add'l bedrooms w/ a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom, upstairs, features a private bathroom. An office nook, perfect for the virtual worker or student & there is an oversized bonus room. Also includes 2 huge walk in storage areas. This home won't last long!