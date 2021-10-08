 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $699,500

Well loved and maintained home for many years but time for the next owner to make it their own. Wonderful view of park and green space. Large private patio in back great for relaxing or entertaining. Rare to find most living space on main level but good get-away Bonus Room on lower level. Great location on a beautiful street.

