Wow, this is it! Beautiful home built by MJ Design Build with incredible attention to detail sitting on an amazing large, flat cul-de sac lot! Gorgeous open and functional floor plan with primary and 2 additional bedrooms on the main level plus a generous drop zone, spacious office, large open kitchen with island and walk in pantry. Oversized dining area that opens to the vaulted great room walks out to a screened in porch and grilling deck overlooking the gorgeous .95 acres backyard. The primary bathroom will have an oversized double shower, separate his and her vanities and a 6 foot stand alone tub. Upper level has a 4th bedroom with walk in closet, full bathroom and huge bonus room, plus approximately 330 additional sq ft of extra space that can be finished! Luxury finishes throughout. Main level laundry, 3 car side entry garage and so much more! Close to walking and biking trails, shopping, and restaurants. Northern Schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $699,900
