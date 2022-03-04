Beautiful brick family home in desirable Jefferson Wood subdivision! Custom built with nice finishes. Pretty hardwood floors on the main level. The spacious primary bedroom on the first floor has a deluxe bath with jetted tub and separate shower. The kitchen has attractive cabinetry, nice appliances, a center island, bar seating, and a cozy breakfast area. 2 story family room has a fireplace with gas logs and built-in shelving. The upper level has three additional bedrooms and a large bonus room. Incredible storage space throughout. Deck overlooks a large fenced backyard. Awesome location is convenient to New Garden shopping, Trader Joe's, several parks, and local restaurants! Side entry oversized 2 car garage. The driveway has extra parking space. Beautifully maintained and ready to move in!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed two Greensboro men.
Karly Sindy said in a tweet that she received a letter from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles saying that someone complained about the text on her license plate — FARTSM.
The cameras, which cost the city $27,500, are installed in several high-crime areas around Greensboro — and more are coming. The cameras are optimized to shoot the rear of passing vehicles and capture the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate.
The appointments take place between April and July.
In nearly four and a half centuries of working the land, tobacco farmers have never had more riding on a crop than they do this year. North Carolina is down to about 1,300 tobacco farms, and many growers say this could be the year that pushes them out of the business.
The "Downtown BORO" program takes effect today, which allows at certain times and areas, people to carry open cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant into the streets.
Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley, a center at Virginia Tech, is the ACC women's basketball player of the year.
- Updated
This week's recipe roundup features classic New Orleans dishes to help celebrate Fat Tuesday (but they're also great anytime).