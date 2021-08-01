4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $72,000

Calling all investors or anyone looking for a great project! Bring your contractor to check out this 4 bedroom home in Northeast Greensboro. This home was once a duplex and could be converted back to make a great investment property!! 2 Electric meters in place. Bring your flashlights as there is no electricity or water.. No info available regarding the HVAC or Water Heater, Roof needs replacing, There are structural issues with part of the foundation. We are accepting cash offers only so get your quotes and come make this place your own, built sweat equity, Turn it back into a duplex for great cashflow or buy it to own a great corner lot to build your own home on! Buyer to verify all property information.