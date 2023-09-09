NEW CONSTRUCTION IN NORTHERN GREENSBORO! The 1st Floor features a SPACIOUS Primary Bedroom & Bath with 2 Large Closets, a 2nd Bdrm, an inviting 2-Story Foyer, Open Lifestyle in Kitchen/Breakfast/Great Room, Walk In Pantry, Formal Dining Room (could be used as a 1st Floor Office). Upstairs you'll find 2 Bdrms w/ Large Closets, a Large Bonus Room w/ Storage Closet, a Huge Recreation Room - AND- a Spacious Office. Quality details throughout! Vaulted & Coffered Ceiling, Hardwoods, Tile, Granite! Low County Taxes! NORTHERN GUILFORD SCHOOLS! Close to all that Greensboro has to offer including Shopping, Restaurants, Medical Facilities, etc! **ENERGY EFFICIENT** Owner is co-agent and contractor.