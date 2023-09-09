NEW CONSTRUCTION IN NORTHERN GREENSBORO! The 1st Floor features a SPACIOUS Primary Bedroom & Bath with 2 Large Closets, a 2nd Bdrm, an inviting 2-Story Foyer, Open Lifestyle in Kitchen/Breakfast/Great Room, Walk In Pantry, Formal Dining Room (could be used as a 1st Floor Office). Upstairs you'll find 2 Bdrms w/ Large Closets, a Large Bonus Room w/ Storage Closet, a Huge Recreation Room - AND- a Spacious Office. Quality details throughout! Vaulted & Coffered Ceiling, Hardwoods, Tile, Granite! Low County Taxes! NORTHERN GUILFORD SCHOOLS! Close to all that Greensboro has to offer including Shopping, Restaurants, Medical Facilities, etc! **ENERGY EFFICIENT** Owner is co-agent and contractor.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Two people died and another three sustained serious injuries on Friday morning along U.S. 220 after an accident involving …
The Greensboro city council has banned its first public speaker under a new policy that aims to stop what Mayor Nancy Vaughan calls “consisten…
As the homeless are unrooted around the city, some are questioning policies that could see them losing their private belongings.
MAYODAN — Police believe an 18-year-old may have accidentally fired the gun that lodged a bullet in his chest and killed him Sunday.
A 100-year-old African tortoise named Biscuit has been reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal, according to the Parish of A…