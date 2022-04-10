 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $725,000

Incredible charm in the heart of Sunset Hills. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, attractive cabinetry, center island with bar seating, and slide-in oven range with gas cooktop. A two-sided fireplace opens to the living room and den. The main level bedroom has a built-in desk. Awesome screened porch with vaulted ceiling overlooks extended back yard. The spacious primary bedroom has a french door to an outdoor terrace, a great option to add a primary bath. 2 additional full baths on the second level. Large unfinished basement with separate outdoor entrance. Blocks from the parks and local restaurants!

