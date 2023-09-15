Don't miss this stunning updated home in Starmount Forest! Featuring over 3700 Sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, TWO half baths w/ a basement AND bonus room. Modern gourmet kitchen w/ granite, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Move in ready condition with beautiful hardwoods, TWO fireplaces, fresh interior/exterior paint, and brand new carpet. Out back, enjoy your in ground pool, tiki bar, recently stained deck, outdoor fireplace, and massive patio. Love to entertain? Be careful what you wish for ; ) Complete with a 2-car garage and generator hookup. No HOA! Don't miss your chance to live the Starmount dream. Tour today!