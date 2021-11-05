4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $735,000

One of a kind is this charming 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bath home located in Sedgefield on a 2.25 acres lot, overlooking the 14th green of the golf course. Main level features formal living room, dining room, large den with fireplace, bookcases and cabinets. Also on main level is kitchen with breakfast area, laundry room which has a half bath with shower. There are 2 staircases to the 2nd level which features a sitting and craft area and 2 large bedrooms along with 2 bathrooms. Home also features a large screened in porch with broken tile floor and a 2 car detached carport with storage. Beautiful flat lot that is partially wooded in a terrific location. This is a must see! Call today for a showing appointment