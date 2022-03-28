4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $747,500

BACK ON MARKET! Don't miss out on this quality built home by Riley Construction. One owner - custom designed with quality features throughout. Located in Woodberry Park, the all brick home sits on .93 acres. Grand two story foyer features dramatic curved stairway. Formal dining is 15 x 12 w/lots of natural light. Front sitting room features vaulted ceiling w/access to small study. Kitchen is designed for entertaining as you cook! Open design, breakfast area as well as large sitting area overlooking private backyard. Vaulted ceilings, lots of windows & a back stairway to 2nd floor. Great room has masonry fireplace w/gas logs. Main level primary bdrm/ensuite has access to sunroom, dual sinks, tub, separate tile shower, private water closet & walk in closet. 3 bdrms up--each its own bath (one bdrm has walk-in attic storage). Spacious bonus room has walk-up attic storage. Sunroom features brick flooring & overlooks private backyard. Home Warranty. Workshop area in garage.