4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $748,500

Move right in this brick home in wonderful location with many updates. Exceptional primary bedroom and bath recently updated. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling Sunroom off den looks out to private patio with water feature. Beautiful hardwoods throughout main level. Lower level recreation room with full bath offers many opportunities.

