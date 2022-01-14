4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $749,500

RARE OPPORTUNITY! 90% new construction in Old Irving Park by Wolfe Homes! Completely renovated 4 bedroom all brick home with main level primary bedroom, basement, and circular drive. Curb appeal second to none! Every inch of this home has been remodeled for todays homeowner. Open floorplan concept with basement with Bonus room and Media/multi-purpose room as well as 550 square feet of unfinished storage or expansion. Outside grilling deck with easy access to kitchen. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, and more. Easy access to thoroughfares and convenient to downtown, Friendly Center, or anywhere else in Greensboro. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Don't miss this opportunity. Extremely hard to find property!