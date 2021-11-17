Stunning 4 Bedroom/4.1 Bathroom home in desirable Brassfield Station in Greensboro. Custom built with an open floor plan. Gleaming hardwoods throughout. Great foyer that leads into the dining room. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and island. Living room with 2 story ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Master suite on main with walk-in closet, soaker tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Upstairs 3 additional bedrooms and gigantic game room/bonus room. Cool nook area upstairs with many options. Tankless hot water heater. Attached 3 car garage. Wonderful screened-in porch with private backyard area. Just minutes from everything in Greensboro. Don't miss out on this one!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
The “Aggie STEAM Academy” would emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The other driver involved was charged with driving while impaired, according to authorities.
The 8-0 vote Monday evening by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in their capacity as the Board of Health — marked the end of a sometimes contentious rule that had its origins in the mid-August wave of the COVID-19 delta variant.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
The structure fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Eden police.
No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.
"He has always been mellow and kind of to himself," Matilda Perry, Christian O'Neal's cousin, said.
Greensboro police released no information about possible suspects in the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.