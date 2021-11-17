4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $750,000

Stunning 4 Bedroom/4.1 Bathroom home in desirable Brassfield Station in Greensboro. Custom built with an open floor plan. Gleaming hardwoods throughout. Great foyer that leads into the dining room. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and island. Living room with 2 story ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Master suite on main with walk-in closet, soaker tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Upstairs 3 additional bedrooms and gigantic game room/bonus room. Cool nook area upstairs with many options. Tankless hot water heater. Attached 3 car garage. Wonderful screened-in porch with private backyard area. Just minutes from everything in Greensboro. Don't miss out on this one!!!