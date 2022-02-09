Custom built by Riley Construction, this one-owner home features quality and uniqueness. Located in Woodberry Park, the all brick home sits on .93 acres. Grand two story foyer features dramatic curved stairway. Formal dining is 15 x 12 w/lots of natural light. Front sitting room features vaulted ceiling w/access to small computer room. Kitchen area is designed for entertaining while you cook! Open design, breakfast area as well as large sitting area overlooking private backyard. Vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and a back stairway to 2nd floor. The great room has 11+ ceilings ,masonry fireplace & gas logs. Main floor primary bdrm/ensuite has access to sunroom, dual sinks, tub, separate tile shower, private water closet, & walk in closet. 3 bdrms up w/each its own bath (one bdrm has walk-in attic storage). Hobby/bonus room is 26x10 w/walk-up attic storage. Sunroom features brick flooring & overlooks private backyard. Home Warranty. Quality & Custom are understatements for this home
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $774,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: A&T foundation plans new development near campus, the latest project looking to build up east Greensboro
- Updated
Apartments, shops, offices and parking are all part of the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation's plans for property it bought in July on the southeast corner of E. Market Street and Benbow Road near the university.
The National Weather Service is warning Triad residents could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Monday
An elevated cold front moving across the border of the Carolinas early Monday morning will produce the wintry mix of weather, the weather service said.
UPDATE (10:30 a.m. Monday) — Greensboro police have announced that all lanes of I-40 and I-73 are now open.
Once the city's highest ranking Black police officer who hoped to one day be chief, Hinson died this week from an undisclosed illness.
Car fleeing troopers crashes head-on into another vehicle on W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro, Highway Patrol says
Anthony Bunthone Meas, 26, and a passenger in his 2012 Honda Accord were seriously injured in the crash about 10:25 a.m. Saturday, the patrol said in a news release. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured. They were all taken to Wesley Long Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
A few of the seminal moments and notable people who helped weave the area’s social fabric.
Luck's doctor had found a large polyp after a routine colonoscopy, and sent a piece of it for testing. The longtime anchor was adamant that she wanted to be the one to share her diagnosis with co-workers — and viewers.
Dear Annie: Two years ago, I lost my husband to terminal cancer after 30 years of marriage. I kept him at home during his final days with the …
"We're proud to make our community a better place and appreciate the organizations working tirelessly to keep pets and people together," said Will Steiner, factory manager at the new Purina factory in Eden.
The developer has landed a coveted spot in the Le Mans 24-hour road race in France.