4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $774,500

Custom built by Riley Construction, this one-owner home features quality and uniqueness. Located in Woodberry Park, the all brick home sits on .93 acres. Grand two story foyer features dramatic curved stairway. Formal dining is 15 x 12 w/lots of natural light. Front sitting room features vaulted ceiling w/access to small computer room. Kitchen area is designed for entertaining while you cook! Open design, breakfast area as well as large sitting area overlooking private backyard. Vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and a back stairway to 2nd floor. The great room has 11+ ceilings ,masonry fireplace & gas logs. Main floor primary bdrm/ensuite has access to sunroom, dual sinks, tub, separate tile shower, private water closet, & walk in closet. 3 bdrms up w/each its own bath (one bdrm has walk-in attic storage). Hobby/bonus room is 26x10 w/walk-up attic storage. Sunroom features brick flooring & overlooks private backyard. Home Warranty. Quality & Custom are understatements for this home