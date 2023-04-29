Do you want a quiet neighborhood and the feel of a country setting just minutes from everything? Look no further than this elegant yet comfortable home in Farm at Cedar Hollow. As you step inside, the rich, double doors set the tone. Spacious kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, quartz counters, gas cooktop & large island overlooks dining area and great room w/vaulted ceiling & stately stone fireplace w/gas logs. Mudroom w/ drop zone. Impressive owner's suite w/ picture frame molding, trey ceilings and luxurious en suite w/ dual vanities, soaking tub & tiled shower. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, w/en suites plus large bonus room. Covered front porch, all brick screened porch & patio expand main living w/plenty of space for entertaining. Walk-in attic; & 3-car garage. Sealed crawl space. Served by Northern Guilford Schools, a community clubhouse & pool and bordered by Haw River State Park, where the outdoors truly goes beyond your backyard. Call today and schedule your private tour!