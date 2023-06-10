CUSTOM BUILT HOME by AWARD WINNING R&K HOMES-Home has exceptional floor plan w/ modern features & finishes. Primary & 2nd Bedroom on Main Level. Gourmet kitchen w/ large quartz island opening to Great/Breakfast/Dining Room/Coffee Station. Oversize walk-in pantry. Large covered side entry, laundry & drop zone area. Beamed vaulted ceiling in main entry and great room w/ stone FP/Gas Logs-Custom ceiling finish in DR. Primary Suite has tray ceiling, free standing tub, separate shower, double vanities. 2nd Level has layout that will accommodate any luxury offering multiple flex rooms -Office/Workout/Media/Playroom. Large covered rear porch perfect for enjoying morning coffee or afternoon cocktails.