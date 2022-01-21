4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $789,000

Southern style and charm exude in this 1927 turned contemporary yet retaining all the good qualities of the era built. Open Living & Dining rooms with twin sets of French Doors leading to veranda. Have no doubt you will enjoy sitting on this appealing porch and enjoy the upper vista of the neighborhood. Transitional style kitchen with island leads to breakfast area and den. Main level laundry with cubbies, Main level Primary features trey ceilings, separate shower, spa like bathing tub & separate vanities--walk in closet. Upper level bedrooms with two full baths. Adorable hide away room off front upper bedroom. Two car garage with storage room. Chip Calloway inspired front garden. Jewel box of a home!