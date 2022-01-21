Southern style and charm exude in this 1927 turned contemporary yet retaining all the good qualities of the era built. Open Living & Dining rooms with twin sets of French Doors leading to veranda. Have no doubt you will enjoy sitting on this appealing porch and enjoy the upper vista of the neighborhood. Transitional style kitchen with island leads to breakfast area and den. Main level laundry with cubbies, Main level Primary features trey ceilings, separate shower, spa like bathing tub & separate vanities--walk in closet. Upper level bedrooms with two full baths. Adorable hide away room off front upper bedroom. Two car garage with storage room. Chip Calloway inspired front garden. Jewel box of a home!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $789,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
The winner chose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years.
Four local schools still have ongoing clusters, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.
Emergency crews in Stokes and Rockingham counties said they rescued five missing people on Belews Lake on Monday evening.
Dear Annie: I have been married for more than 24 years, and we have three wonderful daughters. My husband has always been a wonderful father a…
Greensboro woman, 30, killed in rollover crash Wednesday night; her 2 children survived, troopers say
The road surface condition in the area of the crash, from the recent winter storm, may have contributed to the accident, troopers said.
The ticket was purchased Wednesday at the West Friendly BP in Greensboro,
GTA and Access GSO services are expected to begin at 10 a.m. today.
Although roads were icy, few power outages were reported in Guilford County on Sunday.
The new forecast is a welcome change from what most have been fearing — another deluge of snow to add to Sunday's debilitating combination of cold and ice that turned the city into something reminiscent of the planet Hoth from the "Star Wars" movies.