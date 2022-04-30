4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $798,000

Don't miss out on this incredible new construction pre-sale opportunity in North Greensboro! This 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom plan offers a first floor owners suite, open floor concept plan, two story loft over looking the open family room, incredible kitchen layout, an office for the ‘work from home days’ and an attached 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an oversized bonus room. Secure this home early enough and be involved in choosing the incredible finishes and fixtures The Kamp Group and partners have to offer! Call for additional details. Expected completion is late 2022 or Jan. 2023.