 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $799,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $799,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $799,900

Special opportunity in the gated Notting Hill subdivision with this custom beauty built in 2015 on prime cul de sac lot on 1.56 acres. This home backs up to the City of GSO Lake Brandt property with seasonal lake views. Trail access. Soaring ceilings in the foyer w/ an open floor concept throughout gives way to great lighting. 3700 plus sq ft with gleaming hardwood floors on the ML. Large primary bedroom on ML with tray ceilings & luxury bath. Rare 2nd bedroom with full bath on ML. Beautiful kitchen island w/ gorgeous tile backsplash, gas cooktop & amazing cabinet & pantry space. Full basement ready to be finished with 2nd laundry area. Lots of extras including service bar w/ sliding window onto the deck, great drop zone for stuff by the garage & hidden door pantry. Lots of deep closets throughout but you are going to love the primary bedroom ones. Neutral paint. Gas logs. Office & extra room currently being used as a playroom both on the ML. Welcome Home you are going to love it.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.
Education

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.

Five people are running together as a slate of candidates for next year's school board elections. One is an incumbent and four are challengers connected to Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert