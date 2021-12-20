4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $799,900

Special opportunity in the gated Notting Hill subdivision with this custom beauty built in 2015 on prime cul de sac lot on 1.56 acres. This home backs up to the City of GSO Lake Brandt property with seasonal lake views. Trail access. Soaring ceilings in the foyer w/ an open floor concept throughout gives way to great lighting. 3700 plus sq ft with gleaming hardwood floors on the ML. Large primary bedroom on ML with tray ceilings & luxury bath. Rare 2nd bedroom with full bath on ML. Beautiful kitchen island w/ gorgeous tile backsplash, gas cooktop & amazing cabinet & pantry space. Full basement ready to be finished with 2nd laundry area. Lots of extras including service bar w/ sliding window onto the deck, great drop zone for stuff by the garage & hidden door pantry. Lots of deep closets throughout but you are going to love the primary bedroom ones. Neutral paint. Gas logs. Office & extra room currently being used as a playroom both on the ML. Welcome Home you are going to love it.