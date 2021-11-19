4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $799,900

Custom home w/ painted white brick & board & batton accents by C&R Builders nestled on .52 acre lot b/w Bur-Mil Park & the Greenway Trails. Designed for entertaining the two-story entry leads to a generous great room & kitchen/bkfst nook overlooking beautiful & private back yard. Dream KIT features custom cabinetry, huge island, quartz countertops, Wolf gas cooktop, GE Café Series Appliances & walk in pantry. Retreat to fab primary suite featuring tray shiplap ceiling, luxurious primary bath w/ design forward stand alone tub in the walk in shower & huge closet! Second bed/bath on main level w/ view of private backyard. Upper level features two spacious bdrs, large bonus room & permanent stairs to 3rd floor storage. With Bur-Mil Park steps away enjoy swimming, tennis, golf, walking trails, fishing & more. Excellent Northern Schools all within minutes to both Greensboro & Summerfield. Talk to agent regarding optional addition of 2nd upstairs bath and/or addition of a study room.