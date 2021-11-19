Beautifully appointed home in Mitchell's Landing with intricate details throughout this open floor plan! Gourmet Kitchen opens to light filled vaulted Great Room w/wood beams and built-ins. Main level primary w/trey ceilings, spa like bath, enormous closet. Main level Guest Suite, Dining Room w/coffered ceilings, and vaulted Executive Office w/wood beams. All hardwoods and 10ft ceilings throughout the main level. Back Patio features Vaulted ceiling and opens to Huge fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs features two additional Bedrooms, Bonus room, and Home Theater room. Upgraded designer lighting throughout, water filtration w/sediment filtration system and and UV antibacterial, HALO LED whole home air purification system, and more see attached list of upgrades. Tons of storage space! Desirable Northern school district! Professional photos and 3D tour will be added 11/18.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $815,000
