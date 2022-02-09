4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $850,000

Beautiful Craftsman Charmer-Smart Home built by Stonewood homes offers the perfect family floor plan. Spacious inside and out, this home is situated on a large lot perfect for outdoor living. Enjoy your morning coffee on the cozy screened in porch. Conveniently located within walking distance to Northern Middle & High School. Open floor plan offering Chef's kitchen overlooking Great Room with inlay ceilings. Formal Dining featuring coffered ceilings. Home Office with Cathedral ceilings accented by beautiful exposed beams. Main level Master Suite & Main level Guest Suite perfect for guests or family. At the end of the day, you will be ready to unwind in your spacious Theater room. Set up your Apt today!